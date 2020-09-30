Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,838. The company has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

