Stakenet (XSN) Hits Market Cap of $19.35 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00629500 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00028502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.04584913 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 110,087,213 coins and its circulating supply is 107,046,559 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

