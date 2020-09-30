Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

