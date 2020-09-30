Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $164.81 on Monday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,665.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $8,607,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $8,744,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 17.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,203,000 after acquiring an additional 139,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

