Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of SPI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

