Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $653,230.82 and $617.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042908 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.13 or 0.05004555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033644 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

