SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 14,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 3.86% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

