SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Trading 2.9% Higher

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.28. 2,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

