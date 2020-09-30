Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $111,750. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,690. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

