Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Southern posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 44,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,827. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

