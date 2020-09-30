Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 126.7% in September

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 101,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

