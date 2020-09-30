Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 126.7% in September

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
