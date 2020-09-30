Solana One Day Volume Reaches $7.12 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Solana has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $114.84 million and $7.12 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00026708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.04954136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,615,861 coins and its circulating supply is 40,004,960 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

