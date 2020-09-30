Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 18,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

