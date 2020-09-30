SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 14,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,558. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

