SmartCash Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $160,451.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

