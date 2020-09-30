Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 58.17% and a negative net margin of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

