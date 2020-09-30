Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.68. Silver One Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 21,565 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $81.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 20.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.