Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Barbara Klencke bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

