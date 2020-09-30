Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €107.00 by Independent Research

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.18 ($150.80).

SIE opened at €108.64 ($127.81) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.11. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

