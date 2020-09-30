Short Interest in WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Increases By 85.3%

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,000 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the August 31st total of 621,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLYYF shares. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.