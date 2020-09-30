Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Rises By 121.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the August 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after buying an additional 1,305,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,520,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 19,690.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,026,865 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

