Short Interest in USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 47.3%

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

