Short Interest in Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Declines By 30.9%

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of URPTF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

