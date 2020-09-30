Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 22.5%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ERIC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,169. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

