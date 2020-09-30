Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Drops By 39.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.85. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

