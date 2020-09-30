Short Interest in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Expands By 68.9%

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 746,100 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $31,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

SALM opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.