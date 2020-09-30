Short Interest in Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 21.7%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,795,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 3,569,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 847.2 days.

Shares of RSNHF stock remained flat at $$3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Resona has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

