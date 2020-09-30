Short Interest in Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 21.7%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,795,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 3,569,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 847.2 days.
Shares of RSNHF stock remained flat at $$3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Resona has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.52.
Resona Company Profile
