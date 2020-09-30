Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Increases By 40.0%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 2.07. Puxin has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.07 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

