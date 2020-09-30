Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Expands By 38.3%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PNRG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. Primeenergy Resources has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $40,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,234 shares of company stock worth $227,697. Insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 1,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

