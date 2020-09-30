Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Expands By 100.0%

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.