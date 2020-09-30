Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Expands By 100.0%

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $34.39.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
