Short Interest in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Increases By 125.9%

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 25.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 25.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

