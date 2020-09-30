Short Interest in Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Rises By 39.8%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:PCELF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.

Shares of PCELF stock remained flat at $$23.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

PCELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

