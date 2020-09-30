Short Interest in Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expands By 38.5%

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 180,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLND shares. ValuEngine cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.