Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Decreases By 24.2%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 92.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 49.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

