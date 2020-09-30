Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 121.7%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Jenoptik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Jenoptik stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

