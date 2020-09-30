Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Decreases By 24.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HYHDF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. 49,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,558. Hydro66 has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.73.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

