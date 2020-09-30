Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Decreases By 24.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS HYHDF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. 49,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,558. Hydro66 has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.73.
About Hydro66
