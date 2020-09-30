Short Interest in HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Drops By 25.0%

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.32. 4,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.90.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

