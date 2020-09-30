Short Interest in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Declines By 22.2%

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Ship Lease stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.51% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

