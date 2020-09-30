Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rises By 128.6%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBERY. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

