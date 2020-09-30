Short Interest in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Decreases By 24.9%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

