Short Interest in Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Expands By 125.0%

Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FRRPF stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

