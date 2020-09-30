Short Interest in Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Expands By 125.0%

Fiera Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FRRPF stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

