Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 23.7%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth $461,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at $126,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CRWS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

