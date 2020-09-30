Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Drops By 22.2%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,815,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

