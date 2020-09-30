Short Interest in COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rises By 36.8%

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,098,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.84.

CFRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

