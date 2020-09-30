Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 129.7%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CCD opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 59.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 42.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.