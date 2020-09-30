Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Grows By 102.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BDJ opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
