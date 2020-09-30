Short Interest in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expands By 102.2%

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $446.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.23.
BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). Analysts anticipate that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.