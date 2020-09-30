Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Declines By 45.6%

Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,484,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 32,161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.7 days.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.