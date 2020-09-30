Short Interest in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expands By 135.5%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, an increase of 135.5% from the August 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Audioeye by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $138,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

