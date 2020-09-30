Short Interest in ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 40.0%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a 52-week low of $146.70 and a 52-week high of $284.36.
About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR
