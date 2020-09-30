Short Interest in ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 40.0%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a 52-week low of $146.70 and a 52-week high of $284.36.

Get ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR alerts:

About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.